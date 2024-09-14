Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,917 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.8 %

FFIN stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.