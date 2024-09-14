Quest Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

