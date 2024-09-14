Quest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 208,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $20,328,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,377,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,455,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $260.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

