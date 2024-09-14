Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35,922.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 2.0 %

JBL opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.