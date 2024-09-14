Quest Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 121.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNCR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

