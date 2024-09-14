Quest Partners LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 625.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,087.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,955.33 and a one year high of $3,850.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

