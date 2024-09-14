Quest Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,222.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TR stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

