Quest Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Freedom by 110.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

About Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

