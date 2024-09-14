Quest Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

