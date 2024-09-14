Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36,460.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

