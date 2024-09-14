Quest Partners LLC Invests $381,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 213.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

