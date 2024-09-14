Quest Partners LLC Invests $398,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,299,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 696,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.4 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,666,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,666,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

