Quest Partners LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CEVA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CEVA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.92 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

