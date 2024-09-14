Quest Partners LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.