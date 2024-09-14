Quest Partners LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2,226.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

