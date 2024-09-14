Quest Partners LLC Purchases 33,587 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 36,507.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.