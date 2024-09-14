Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,740 The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

