Quest Partners LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 19.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

CRUS stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.