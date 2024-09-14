Quest Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,674,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $914.10 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $857.20 and its 200 day moving average is $769.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.