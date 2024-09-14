Quest Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

