Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI opened at $10.07 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Rush Street Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

