Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

