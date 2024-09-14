Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after buying an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $205.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

