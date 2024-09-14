ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.70.

RMD opened at $248.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

