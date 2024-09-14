RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million.

RFIL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

