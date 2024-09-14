Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,193 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of OUTFRONT Media worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 126,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

