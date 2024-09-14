Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,209 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.