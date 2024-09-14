Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,228 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Rogers worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,999,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,367,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rogers Trading Up 3.3 %
ROG stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $143.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.
Insider Activity at Rogers
In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.