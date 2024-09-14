Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,364 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Progyny worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 283,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 925.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 12.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

