Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

