Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

