Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 181,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

