Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.58 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,572,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $279,709.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,989.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,765 shares of company stock worth $851,418. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.