Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

