Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,561,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,389,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

