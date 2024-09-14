Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2,272.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

