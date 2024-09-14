Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,404 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

