Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,111 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

