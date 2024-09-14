Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $169,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $42.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

