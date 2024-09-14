Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,111 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.