Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,436 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Barnes Group worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

