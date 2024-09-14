Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,065 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

