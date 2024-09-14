Rhumbline Advisers Sells 617 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Strategic Education worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth $1,357,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

