Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,304 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV opened at $17.43 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

