Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

