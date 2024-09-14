Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.33

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.33 and traded as low as C$29.93. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 5,980 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

