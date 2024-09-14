Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.69 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

