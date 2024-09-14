Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

