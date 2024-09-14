Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

