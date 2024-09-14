Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ROP stock opened at $551.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

